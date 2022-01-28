easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2022

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ESYJY. Cheuvreux cut easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Kepler Capital Markets cut easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $760.00.

Shares of ESYJY stock opened at $8.54 on Wednesday. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.38.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.