easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ESYJY. Cheuvreux cut easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Kepler Capital Markets cut easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $760.00.

Shares of ESYJY stock opened at $8.54 on Wednesday. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.38.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

