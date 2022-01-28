Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ebix were worth $5,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ebix by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 200,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 56,909 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ebix by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 116,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Ebix by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Ebix by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 89,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ebix during the 2nd quarter valued at $408,000. Institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

EBIX opened at $28.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $877.85 million, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.59. Ebix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $62.94.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $191.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.80 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.77%.

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

