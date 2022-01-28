ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 83.5% from the December 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ECTM traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.84. 13,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,077. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.66.

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ECA Marcellus Trust I had a net margin of 63.42% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 15.95%.

About ECA Marcellus Trust I

ECA Marcellus Trust I is a statutory trust. It owns royalty interest in producing wells and development wells. It also acquires horizontal natural gas development wells to be drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation. The company was founded in March 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

