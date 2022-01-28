Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.99

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.99 and traded as high as $6.80. Edap Tms shares last traded at $6.79, with a volume of 44,150 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on EDAP shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Edap Tms from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Edap Tms from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Get Edap Tms alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.99.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Edap Tms had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $11.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edap Tms S.A. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,497,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,553,000 after acquiring an additional 718,460 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,566,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 283,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 28,550 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 91,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Edap Tms by 401.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 38,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

Edap Tms Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDAP)

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.