Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $53.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.35% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Edgewell Personal Care Co. manufactures and markets personal care products. The company’s brand consists of Schick(R) and Wilkinson Sword(R) men’s and women’s shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge(R) and Skintimate(R) shave preparations; Playtex(R), Stayfree(R), Carefree(R) and o.b. (R) feminine care products; Banana Boat(R) and Hawaiian Tropic(R) sun care products; Playtex(R) infant feeding, Diaper Genie(R) and gloves; Wet Ones(R) moist wipes. Edgewell Personal Care Co., formerly known as Energizer Holdings, is based in St Louis, United States. “

EPC has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Shares of EPC traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.35. 632,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,035. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.96. Edgewell Personal Care has a fifty-two week low of $29.87 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.12.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $543.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $311,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 5,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $225,489.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,864 shares of company stock worth $1,056,108. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPC. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 49,003.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,028,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,627 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,949,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,083,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,917,000 after acquiring an additional 396,451 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 577,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,017,000 after acquiring an additional 301,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 529,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,232,000 after acquiring an additional 199,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

