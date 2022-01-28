Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on EWTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Edgewise Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edgewise Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.40.

EWTX opened at $13.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.65. Edgewise Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $40.49.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). On average, analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 9,017 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $181,782.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan J. Russell sold 13,042 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $255,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,712 shares of company stock worth $922,143.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWTX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 57.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,415,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,517,000 after acquiring an additional 884,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 922.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 567,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,103,000 after acquiring an additional 511,973 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 385.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 582,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,432,000 after acquiring an additional 462,863 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $5,170,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $3,786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

