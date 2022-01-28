Edward J. Tarver Buys 500 Shares of First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Stock

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Director Edward J. Tarver bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.12 per share, with a total value of $10,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $21.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $160.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. First Community Co. has a 1-year low of $16.57 and a 1-year high of $23.42.
First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. First Community had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 10.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Community Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Community by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in First Community during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in First Community during the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in First Community by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in First Community during the 2nd quarter worth $394,000. Institutional investors own 49.41% of the company’s stock.
About First Community
First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.
See Also: Equal Weight Rating
Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.