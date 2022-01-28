Edward J. Tarver Buys 500 Shares of First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Stock

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Director Edward J. Tarver bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.12 per share, with a total value of $10,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $21.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $160.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. First Community Co. has a 1-year low of $16.57 and a 1-year high of $23.42.

Get First Community alerts:

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. First Community had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 10.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Community Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.12%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Community by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in First Community during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in First Community during the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in First Community by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in First Community during the 2nd quarter worth $394,000. Institutional investors own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

About First Community

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.