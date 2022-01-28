Einsteinium Market Capitalization Achieves $4.57 Million (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 28th. Over the last week, Einsteinium has traded up 8% against the dollar. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0206 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $4.57 million and $19,378.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.28 or 0.00289438 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00009154 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001028 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003517 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium (CRYPTO:EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,304,916 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

