Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to “Market Perform”

Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ECIFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Electricité de France from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded Electricité de France from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Electricité de France from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. HSBC lowered Electricité de France from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Electricité de France from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.23.

Shares of OTCMKTS ECIFY opened at $1.82 on Monday. Electricité de France has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $3.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.55.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.1205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 4.26%.

About Electricité de France

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

