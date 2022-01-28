Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) is Avory & Company LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Avory & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 87.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,129 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,302 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts makes up approximately 11.3% of Avory & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Avory & Company LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $18,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EA. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $536,303,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 9,022.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,274,731 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $471,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238,833 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 647.2% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,478,991 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $210,386,000 after buying an additional 1,281,053 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at $134,024,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 16.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,252,449 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $604,911,000 after buying an additional 600,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.37. 8,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,803,749. The stock has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.36 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.59. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.08 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $99,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total transaction of $355,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,673,392. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

