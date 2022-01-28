Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 169 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,658 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at $425,789,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 101.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,756,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,762,000 after purchasing an additional 884,410 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 94.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,193,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,770,000 after purchasing an additional 580,099 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at $90,968,863,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EL opened at $298.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $107.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $343.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.80 and a 12 month high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $367.05.

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total value of $3,307,361.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 2,035 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.90, for a total value of $703,906.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock worth $714,564,572. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

