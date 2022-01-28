Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 169 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 6.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on EL. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $345.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $367.05.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.90, for a total transaction of $703,906.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.23, for a total transaction of $684,460,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572 in the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EL opened at $298.19 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.80 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $343.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.