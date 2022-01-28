Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 300 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $49,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $196.42 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.24 and a 12-month high of $248.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $232.68 and its 200 day moving average is $218.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

In other news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total transaction of $3,646,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,928 shares of company stock worth $28,959,765 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.57.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

