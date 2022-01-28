Empirical Finance LLC Has $1.45 Million Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,445 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 25.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,617,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,782,000 after buying an additional 2,369,277 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 65.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,902,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,953,000 after buying an additional 1,542,558 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 872.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,313,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,641,000 after buying an additional 1,178,391 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,791,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,561,000 after buying an additional 1,133,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 9.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,930,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,189,000 after buying an additional 833,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TGNA opened at $18.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. TEGNA Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.88 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.