Empirical Finance LLC Has $880,000 Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 11.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,291,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,469,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,910 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,872,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,433,538,000 after buying an additional 1,951,995 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth about $273,996,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,589.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,997,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $283,025,000 after buying an additional 1,879,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 40.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,418,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $767,630,000 after buying an additional 1,547,786 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.41.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $109.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.79 and a 12 month high of $155.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.16 and a 200-day moving average of $121.31. The company has a market capitalization of $66.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.75.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 421.63%.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

