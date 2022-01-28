Empirical Finance LLC Increases Stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 70.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,362 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $88.28 on Friday. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $79.55 and a twelve month high of $117.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.69.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 10.52%. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BC shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.71.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

