Empirical Finance LLC Increases Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,299 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in 3M by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 99,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,486,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in 3M by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 763,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,559,000 after purchasing an additional 10,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 142,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,079,000 after purchasing an additional 53,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $170.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12-month low of $168.01 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.14.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.10%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

