Empirical Finance LLC Raises Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lcnb Corp raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in International Business Machines by 5.1% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in International Business Machines by 0.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on IBM. UBS Group cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.45.

International Business Machines stock opened at $132.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $118.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

