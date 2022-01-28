Empirical Finance LLC Raises Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 246.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $67.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.53 and its 200 day moving average is $62.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 44.73%.

MDLZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glen Walter sold 6,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $393,936.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.