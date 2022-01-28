Empirical Finance LLC Trims Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Empirical Finance LLC cut its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 55.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,387 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,199,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $753,476,000 after buying an additional 92,535 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,589,000 after buying an additional 77,964 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 542.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 843,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,681,000 after buying an additional 712,117 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 6.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 709,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,385,000 after buying an additional 45,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 12.5% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 702,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,593,000 after purchasing an additional 77,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

UTHR opened at $195.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $155.71 and a twelve month high of $218.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.20. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.45 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.19, for a total value of $1,207,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $619,498.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,126 shares of company stock worth $12,634,066. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

