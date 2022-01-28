EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Cut to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on EMX. Zacks Investment Research raised EMX Royalty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of EMX Royalty in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of EMX stock opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. EMX Royalty has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $3.72.

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of EMX Royalty by 71.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of EMX Royalty in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMX Royalty by 561.3% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 235,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMX Royalty in the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMX Royalty by 5.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 551,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 26,922 shares during the period.

EMX Royalty Company Profile

EMX Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals properties. The firm focuses on the gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc and molybdenum properties. It conducts exploration on properties located primarily in Turkey, Haiti, Kyrgyz Republic, Europe, Southwest United States, and Asia Pacific.

