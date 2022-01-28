Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.19 Per Share

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Enbridge in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $2.19 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.22. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

ENB has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.53.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $41.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.673 dividend. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.27%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.7% during the third quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 9,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 4.8% in the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 31,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 38,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

