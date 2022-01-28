Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP. is a small-cap silver mining company focused on the growth of its silver production, reserves and resources in Mexico. The expansion programs now underway at Endeavour’s two operating mines, Guanacevi in Durango State and Guanajuato in Guanajuato state, coupled with the Company’s acquisition and exploration programs in Mexico should enable Endeavour to join the ranks of top primary silver producers worldwide. Endeavour stands out from other silver mining companies for the strong organic growth potential of its core assets, its high silver grades and leverage, the substantial exploration upside of its Mexican mining properties, and the significant under-utilized capacities of the Guanacevi and Bolanitos plants. “

EXK has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC dropped their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.73.

Shares of NYSE EXK opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $600.29 million, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.40.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $34.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.63 million. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 5.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Endeavour Silver by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,638,000. 24.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

