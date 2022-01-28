Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target Increased to C$20.00 by Analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price target upped by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$13.50 to C$20.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ERF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Enerplus from C$15.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enerplus has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$17.64.

Shares of TSE ERF opened at C$14.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of C$3.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.63. Enerplus has a 52 week low of C$3.94 and a 52 week high of C$15.41.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$452.27 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 1.5499999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently -25.04%.

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,282.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 304,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,736,388.05.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

