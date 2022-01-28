Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enterprise Financial operates commercial banking and wealth management businesses in metropolitan St. Louis and Kansas City, with a primary focus on serving the needs of privately held businesses, their owners and other success-minded individuals. “

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $48.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.61. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12-month low of $34.71 and a 12-month high of $52.00.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 12.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

In related news, Director Peter Hui sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total transaction of $190,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Eulich bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $364,425.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 9,900 shares of company stock valued at $424,425 and have sold 171,000 shares valued at $8,253,160. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,447,000 after acquiring an additional 63,454 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 880,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,453,000 after acquiring an additional 74,696 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 396,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,437,000 after acquiring an additional 52,979 shares during the period. 66.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

