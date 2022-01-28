Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) PT Lowered to C$11.50

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$11.75 to C$11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EQX. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC cut their target price on Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Equinox Gold from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TD Securities cut their target price on Equinox Gold from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Equinox Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.50.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Shares of CVE:EQX opened at C$7.88 on Wednesday. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.25 and a 1 year high of C$8.90. The stock has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.88.

In related news, Director Gregory Smith sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.69, for a total transaction of C$513,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 306,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,278,868.87.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.