Equitable Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,656 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,568 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hutchinson Capital Management CA boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 10,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. UBS Group set a $290.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.48.

NYSE:BA opened at $189.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.52 billion, a PE ratio of -12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $205.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.56. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $185.26 and a 12 month high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. Boeing’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($15.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

