Equitable Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 41.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,619 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.11% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $4,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,123,000. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 28,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY opened at $150.20 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $125.74 and a 52-week high of $176.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.74 and a 200-day moving average of $162.73.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.