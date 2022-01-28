Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,206 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,645,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.9% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.9% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 19.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 82,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,220,000 after buying an additional 13,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT opened at $389.08 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $396.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $353.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.79. The firm has a market cap of $107.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $410.68.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

