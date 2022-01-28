Equitable Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,145 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,219.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 197,788 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,391,000. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 509,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,251,000 after buying an additional 21,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 21,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $60.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.49. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $67.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.941 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

