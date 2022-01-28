Equitable Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Equitable Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,530 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 3,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD opened at $167.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.94. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $178.85.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

