Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Canadian National Railway’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Canadian National Railway in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will earn $1.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.39. Raymond James currently has a “Buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.25 EPS.

CNR has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$177.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a C$138.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$167.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$129.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$154.68.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$151.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$158.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$149.69. The firm has a market cap of C$106.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$125.00 and a 1 year high of C$168.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.733 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.11%.

In related news, Senior Officer Ghislain Houle sold 5,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$161.43, for a total value of C$885,428.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,942,149.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

