Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Crédit Agricole S.A.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CRARY)

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Crédit Agricole’s FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Get Crédit Agricole alerts:

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($18.18) to €17.00 ($19.32) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a €15.00 ($17.05) price objective (down previously from €15.50 ($17.61)) on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crédit Agricole from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €15.50 ($17.61) to €15.90 ($18.07) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.21.

Shares of CRARY stock opened at $7.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.13. Crédit Agricole has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16. The stock has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.89.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.