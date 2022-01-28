Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Crédit Agricole S.A.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CRARY)

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Crédit Agricole’s FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS.
Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter.
Shares of CRARY stock opened at $7.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.13. Crédit Agricole has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16. The stock has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.89.
Crédit Agricole Company Profile
Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.
