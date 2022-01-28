Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Primerica, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:PRI)

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Primerica in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $11.85 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Primerica’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.80 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $18.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $20.05 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on PRI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.

PRI stock opened at $146.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.87. Primerica has a one year low of $135.41 and a one year high of $179.51.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98. Primerica had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $693.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.06%.

Primerica announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 17th that allows the company to repurchase $275.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total transaction of $221,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total transaction of $647,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,985. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Primerica by 68.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the second quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 1,204.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Primerica during the third quarter worth about $50,000. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

