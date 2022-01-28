Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Hydro One Limited’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:H)

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Hydro One in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny expects that the company will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the year.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.91 billion during the quarter.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on H. Scotiabank raised their price target on Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised their target price on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. CSFB raised their target price on Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hydro One to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$32.54.

Shares of TSE H opened at C$32.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$19.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91. Hydro One has a 12-month low of C$26.38 and a 12-month high of C$33.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$31.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $0.266 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.58%.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

