Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Nucor Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nucor in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $6.91 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $6.70. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Nucor’s Q2 2022 earnings at $6.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $17.58 EPS.

NUE has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $96.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.53. Nucor has a 1 year low of $47.94 and a 1 year high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.83 by $0.14. Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUE. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 222.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,039,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $675,347,000 after buying an additional 4,857,349 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Nucor by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,892,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,028 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,665,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nucor by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,750,000 after purchasing an additional 686,067 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Nucor by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,335,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,581,604,000 after purchasing an additional 661,012 shares during the period. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.96%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

