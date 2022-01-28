Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:EQBK traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.09. The stock had a trading volume of 50,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,941. Equity Bancshares has a one year low of $22.03 and a one year high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $557.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.63 and its 200-day moving average is $32.69.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 8.67%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQBK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Harbert sold 9,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $331,470.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 8,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $278,745.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 83.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 20,006 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 105.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 17,766 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 9.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 74.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.