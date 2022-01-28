Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $23.19

Shares of Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.19 and traded as high as $23.90. Erste Group Bank shares last traded at $23.30, with a volume of 41,610 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EBKDY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Erste Group Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group upgraded Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upgraded Erste Group Bank to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from €40.00 ($45.45) to €41.00 ($46.59) in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Erste Group Bank from €48.00 ($54.55) to €51.00 ($57.95) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from €44.00 ($50.00) to €45.00 ($51.14) in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Erste Group Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.74.

The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.20 and its 200 day moving average is $21.80.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 6.98%. Equities research analysts expect that Erste Group Bank AG will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

