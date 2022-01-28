Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Shares Sold by Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC

Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC trimmed its position in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,900 shares during the quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC owned about 0.16% of Esperion Therapeutics worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 97,112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ESPR traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.80. The company had a trading volume of 11,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,687. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.04. The company has a market capitalization of $110.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.78. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $36.90.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $14.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESPR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Esperion Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.30.

Esperion Therapeutics Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.