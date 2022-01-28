ESR Cayman Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) Short Interest Update

ESR Cayman Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,053,200 shares, an increase of 655.0% from the December 31st total of 139,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 390.1 days.

Shares of ESR Cayman stock remained flat at $$3.44 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.16. ESR Cayman has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $3.90.

ESR Cayman Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the logistics real estate development, leasing, and management activities in the Public's Republic of China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, and India. It operates through three segments: Investment, Fund Management, and Development.

