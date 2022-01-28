ESR Cayman Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) Short Interest Update

ESR Cayman Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,053,200 shares, an increase of 655.0% from the December 31st total of 139,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 390.1 days.
Shares of ESR Cayman stock remained flat at $$3.44 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.16. ESR Cayman has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $3.90.
ESR Cayman Company Profile
