EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Short Interest Down 64.9% in January

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 64.9% from the December 31st total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESLOY opened at $93.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $70.60 and a 52 week high of $110.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.48.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ESLOY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.16.

EssilorLuxottica SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sales of ophthalmic lenses and instruments. It operates through the following business segments: Lenses & Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers. The Lenses & Optical Instruments business segment engages in the production, finishing, distribution and trading of lens and instruments.

