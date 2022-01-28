Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) PT Lowered to SEK 277 at Barclays

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) had its target price dropped by analysts at Barclays from SEK 298 to SEK 277 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Essity AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Essity AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 310 to SEK 305 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Essity AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.25.

Shares of ETTYF stock opened at $27.85 on Friday. Essity AB has a 1 year low of $27.85 and a 1 year high of $36.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.80.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

