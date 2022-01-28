Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Plans $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th.

Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $23.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $600.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.14. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $32.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.12.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $208.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.25 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James B. Carlson sold 18,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $430,218.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ethan Allen Interiors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

