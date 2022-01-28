Ethereum Gold Price Hits $0.0109 on Top Exchanges (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. In the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar. One Ethereum Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Gold has a market capitalization of $219,377.04 and $5.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004357 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001083 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00040820 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00104450 BTC.
Ethereum Gold Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “
Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
