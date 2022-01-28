Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Everi’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Everi posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3,500%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Everi will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Everi.

Get Everi alerts:

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Everi had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 262.45%. The firm had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

EVRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Everi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Everi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Everi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRI traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.65. 901,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,743. Everi has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 2.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.64 and a 200 day moving average of $22.36.

About Everi

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Everi (EVRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.