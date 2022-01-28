Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.99

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.99 and traded as low as $0.50. Evoke Pharma shares last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 195,791 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 8.35 and a quick ratio of 8.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average of $0.99. The company has a market cap of $16.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.97.
Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 238.23% and a negative net margin of 713.67%.
About Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK)
Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.
