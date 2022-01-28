Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Experian from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Experian from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Experian from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Experian in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Experian from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.00.

OTCMKTS:EXPGY opened at $40.01 on Thursday. Experian has a 1 year low of $31.51 and a 1 year high of $49.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.78.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.1475 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th.

About Experian

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

