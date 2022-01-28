Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXPGY. Exane BNP Paribas raised Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Experian from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Experian from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Experian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EXPGY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.01. 234,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,861. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.78. Experian has a fifty-two week low of $31.51 and a fifty-two week high of $49.97.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.1475 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th.

Experian Company Profile

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

