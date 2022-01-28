Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.64.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Farfetch from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. China Renaissance Securities lowered Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Farfetch from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Farfetch from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,400,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,292,000 after buying an additional 15,383,872 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the 3rd quarter valued at $432,446,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Farfetch by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,757,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,687,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264,782 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Farfetch by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 18,866,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,809,000. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTCH stock opened at $19.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 3.12. Farfetch has a fifty-two week low of $19.02 and a fifty-two week high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $582.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.34 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Farfetch will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

