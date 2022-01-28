Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Stock Position Increased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $8,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FATE. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of FATE opened at $35.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.30 and its 200-day moving average is $63.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 1.46. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.69 and a 12-month high of $118.14.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 359.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FATE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.38.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 15,977 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $958,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 1,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $85,756.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,702 shares of company stock worth $7,325,237. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fate Therapeutics Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FATE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE).

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.